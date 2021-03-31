Bersatu, PAS to continue to strengthen cooperation to face GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (March 31): Bersatu and PAS will continue to strengthen cooperation in Perikatan Nasional (PN) to face the 15th general election (GE15) and will reject any formation of a post-GE15 ‘new alignment’ government.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan in a joint statement today informed that this was among matters agreed in a meeting between the parties’ top leadership yesterday, aimed at setting the direction for cooperation in PN.

“Bersatu and PAS are firm in rejecting any post-GE15 new alignment government, especially involving PH and its allies.

“Bersatu and PAS, as the main founding members of PN, will form a central meeting committee to set out the parties’ strategies and direction especially to face GE15 and to negotiate seat allocations.

All decisions reached by the committee will be brought to the PN Supreme Council Meeting to be finalised collectively among the component parties, read the statement.

The statement stated that the meeting between Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang also agreed that any attempts to disrupt the existing unity and to undermine the PN government would be rejected. – Bernama