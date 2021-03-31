Charred remains of unidentified person found in burnt car at Jalan Nasturium in Riam

MIRI (March 31) The charred remains of a person were found in a car that was destroyed by fire at Jalan Nasturium in Riam here at around 1pm today (March 31).

According to a spokesperson of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Operations Centre, they received a report on the incident at 1.12pm and immediately despatched a team of seven personnel to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the operation commander reported that a car which was parked by the roadside at Jalan Nasturium in Riam has been destroyed by fire.

“They also discovered a charred remains of a person who is yet to be identified at the driver’s seat,” it said.

The spokesperson added that the charred remains have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari when contacted, said identity, including the gender of the remains has yet to be identified.

He added that as of 2pm, no one has lodge a missing person report.