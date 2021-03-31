Cost of organizing ‘borderless Kaamatan’ exceeds RM1.5 mln budget

KOTA KINABALU: The cost of organizing this year’s Kaamatan has exceeded the RM1.5 million budget.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan said however that he is unable to disclose the exact amount yet but stated that “the expenditure this year might be more than what we have.”

“What we have is a maximum RM1.5 million. What I received (the costing) far exceeded that,” he said.

He said that among the reasons why the cost of organizing this year’s event exceeded the maximum budget was due to the need for ‘technical broadcasting’ and the need to acquire the necessary equipment.

“The stage has to be set, the broadcasting linked to all districts and we have to get the equipment or by rental. The cost will be twice the budget. I cannot tell you right now,” he said to reporters who attended a press conference at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) near here on Wednesday.

He also explained that it was the first time the State was carrying out something new, which is the ‘borderless Kaamatan’.

During the press conference, reporters also asked the sudden decision to extend the deadline for the registration of participants for the Unduk Ngadau competition.

The dateline was supposed to have ended on March 30 but was subsequently extended until April 10.

The organizer of the Unduk Ngadau competition, Joanna Kitingan said that the decision to extend the deadline was because they have recently installed district coordinators to raise the number of participants at district levels for the Unduk Ngadau competition.

She insinuated that registrations are not satisfactory but cited that it is probably due to the new system that has been implemented to get them to register.

“I am sure there are many aspiring (contestants) but the information has not reached them,” she said.

The producer of the competition, Philip Among said that they have received quite a number of registrations for the Unduk Ngadau competition.

He urged that some time be given to the district coordinators to synchronize and promised to deliver the “Unduk Ngadau” contestants for the annual Unduk Ngadau competition.