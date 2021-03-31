Covid-19: 176 new cases in Sarawak, one death in Sibu

KUCHING (March 31): Sarawak today recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases and another death in Sibu, bringing the state’s death toll to 108, the state disaster management committee said.

Of the total number of new cases, Sibu had 30, Kuching (29), Bintulu (25), Miri (19), Sarikei (13), Serian (11), Beluru (10), Meradong (8), Kapit (6), Matu (6), Julau (5), Samarahan (5), Sri Aman (5), Lawas (1), Marudi (1), Saratok (1) and Simunjan (1).

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 16,390, SDMC said in its daily update.

The sole fatality was a 57-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on March 5 during a screening of individuals with symptoms at the Lanang Health Clinic.

“The case was coughing and had fever for a few days before he was admitted in Sibu Hospital on March 6, 2021. While warded, his health deteriorated and he passed away on March 31, 2021,” said SDMC, adding that the deceased had gout.

MORE TO COME