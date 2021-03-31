Covid-19: Beluru district now orange zone, Song district turns yellow

KUCHING (March 31): The Beluru District is now a Covid-19 orange zone after recording 28 new Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Song district reverted to yellow zone from orange after 20 new Covid-19 cases were reported over the past two weeks.

“This brings the total number of orange zones to five, and yellow zones 16,” said SDMC is a statement today,

The four other orange zones were Sarikei, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit and Bukit Mabong, while 15 other yellow zones were Matu, Pakan, Marudi, Subis, Tebedu, Bau, Mukah, Selangau, Dalat, Limbang, Telang Usan, Belaga, Lundu, Saratok and Sebauh.

Meanwhile, 11 districts maintained their red zone status namely Samarahan, Sri Aman, Serian, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu after recording a total of 2,480 local infections in the past 14 days.

The remaining eight green zone districts were Tatau, Pusa, Asajaya, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.