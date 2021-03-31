‘Employability rate of UCTS grads at 99.1 pct, highest in country’

SIBU: The employability rate of University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) is currently the highest in the country at 99.1 per cent, said its newly-appointed chairman Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said this achievement has spurred UCTS to set up more academic programmes that are in line with current industry needs, especially in Sarawak.

“Our ultimate aim is to develop UCTS as a gateway for the people of Sarawak to realise their potential in their academic pursuit. Let us make UCTS as the main choice for students to further their studies whether for Masters, Doctorate-level or others. I want UCTS to be the pride of the people of Sibu and for everyone to feel that UCTS belongs to them,” he said.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, was speaking at a press conference after arriving for his first day of work at UCTS yesterday.

Accompanying him was UCTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research as well as Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, was appointed as the new chairman of the UCTS Board of Directors in December last year.

However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Sibu, he was unable to start work then.

Meanwhile, Khairuddin told the press conference that the employability factor of UCTS graduates was one of the main reasons for its high enrolment figures.

“For the next five years, we have set a target of enrolling 3,500 students for the various courses offered.

“Our certificates are universally recognised and that is one contributing factor why our employability rate is so high and easily accepted by the employers out there,” he said.

He added that the courses offered at UCTS were not only limited to academic programmes but also put strong emphasis on skills development.