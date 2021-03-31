In staying with GRS, Sabah Umno prioritises people – PAS

KOTA KINABALU: The decision of Sabah Umno to maintain cooperation with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is a move which puts the people first, said Sabah PAS secretary, Dr Aliakbar Gulasan.

The Sabah appointed assemblyman said therefore the action of Sabah Umno Liaision Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who is firm in steering Sabah Umno towards cooperation should be emulated by all politicians who wish to give the best service to the people.

“Such honesty and courage should be commended and emulated as this is a magnanimous politician.

The people were given priority despite being confronted with a difficult situation especially over his own party, so it is clear he is a mature politician who thinks far for the state and people as the pillar of his struggle.

“In the context of Sabah, PAS will continue to cooperate towards unification and unity. We will continue to hold to the principle of united we stand, divided we fall as our unity philosophy,” he said in a statement here on Wednesday.

Recently, Bung Moktar made a stand that Sabah Umno would not be influenced by the political turmoil in Peninsula and would instead give priority to the people who are thirsty for development as well as continuing cooperation with GRS for the good of Sabahans.

The statement was issued following the political development that Umno intends to solo in the 15th general election.

GRS comprises component parties from Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Progresif Sabah and PAS); Barisan Nasional (Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, MCA, MIC); and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS). – Bernama