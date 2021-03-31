Man claims trial to impersonating police officer

MIRI: A 24-year-old man claimed trial in a Magistrates’ Court here yesterday to a charge of impersonating a police officer.

Cameles Diaz Alexander D’Carthy of Bandar Baru Permyjaya was charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum two years’ jail or a fine, or both.

According to the charge sheet, Cameles allegedly purported himself to be a special branch officer from the Miri police headquarters (IPD) in an email to the Sarawak police contingent management department head applying to move into an IPD Miri flat.

He allegedly committed the offence on March 22, 2021 at 8.26pm at a house in Bandar Baru Permyjaya.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie set bail at RM2,500 in one local surety and fixed April 21 for pre-trial case management.

Separately, a 37-year-old man was remanded for three days to facilitate an investigation under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

He was arrested on Monday for allegedly being involved in online gambling.

The local suspect was caught in front of a house in Tudan at around 11.30pm.

During the arrest, the police also seized a mobile phone and RM352.