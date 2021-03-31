May 4: Case management of former DAP S’wak Youth chief charged with pasting Chinese characters on road signs

KUCHING (March 30): The Magistrate’s Court today set May 4 for case management of former DAP Sarawak Socialist Youth chief (Dapsy) Daphne Ting who was charged with pasting Chinese characters on three different road signs here without permission from the local authority, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar fixed the date after Sarawak director of prosecution Mohammad Al-Saifi Hashim and Deputy Public Prosecutor Michelle Lim applied for a new date for case management.

Last week, the 37-year-old accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of pasting Chinese characters on three road signs belonging to Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) without written permission.

The act was allegedly committed on Aug 20, last year at around 10.30am at Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Main Bazaar and Jalan Green Hill here.

She was charged under By-law 22 (1) (a) of the Local Authority (Cleanliness) By-Laws 1999, to be read with By-law 22 (2),

If found guilty, the accused can be fine up to RM1,500 for the first offence and RM3,000, in default of nine months’ imprisonment for each subsequent offence.

Based on previous news reports, Ting together with other Dapsy Kuching members had pasted the stickers of the road names written in Chinese characters on several road signs in the city on the grounds that they need to be translated for the needs of tourists from China.