MP: Quarantine centres must be sanitised at all times

BINTULU: Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the decision to turn hotels into Covid-19 quarantine centres was a way for them to earn some revenue during the movement control order.

“The operators must, however, play their part and cooperate with the authorities and not to trivialise the resources given to them to house patients,” he said.

He added that business and budget hotels serving as quarantine centres during the pandemic must comply with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sanitisation guidelines.

He said rooms must be cleaned and disinfected immediately after guests had checked out.

“The Health Department must also make random inspections of the hotels and take action against those found to flout the SOPs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said complaints about non-compliant hotels had been raised many times in various meetings but there had been no improvement so far.

“They complained that the sanitisation of rooms was unsatisfactory, pillows are dirty and have unpleasant odours.

“Hair and dust are visible on furniture. Many complain of skin irritation after several days of stay.

“We cannot blame them for saying the rooms were germ-infested,” he said.

He was unsure whether the poor SOP compliance was due to a lack of human resources.

He thus urged the Health Department to increase monitoring and report the actual situation to the SDMC.