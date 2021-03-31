Peter retains M’sia KDM Association presidency

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Peter Anthony will continue to lead the Malaysia Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) Association for the 2021-2023 term after he won the post uncontested.

Also retained to their posts are Deputy President Datuk Juil Nuantin and the association’s five Vice Presidents – Ahuar Rasam, Martin Tommy, Mudi Dubing, Dato Baintin Adun and Henry Soimpon.

Others who also won their posts uncontested were Gabriel George Tulas (Youth Chief), Ebby Roy Raimon (Assistant Youth Chief), Jo-Anna Sue Rampas (Beliawanis Chief), Elvina Jane Justin (Assistant Beliawanis Chief) and Donneysius Ansuku (Information Chief).

Peter when speaking at the association’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, also announced the re-appointment of Mohd Zinin Andong Azak as Secretary General and Ann Xaviera as Assistant Secretary General.

Rasinin Kautis and Lazarus Anthony were appointed Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer respectively.

The 25 Supreme Council members voted in were Abu Bakar Ellah, Charles LRM Ebbie, Jikol Tagua, Haris Bolos, Jellysius Soimpon, Joseph Anthony, Michael Angkui, Barlus Mangabis, Andrew Majangkim, Lasmin Manjani, Nixboy Piunin, Markos Situn, George Timus, Florence Ebbie, Agustin Paga, Masly Dangku, Jamion Susa, Vitalis Gulabok, Jaiping Minsu, Justin Silut Juani, Jominit Kobuhi, Jaikol Pondok, Mustakin Sintam, Wasimin Wasly dan Jaklin Mogimau.