Proton X70 awaits hole-in-one winner

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Orphan Welfare Network Association (PJKAYS) will be organising a two-day golf charity event at the Sutera Harbour Golf and Country, here on April 3 to 4.

PJKAYS president Datuk Eddie Abdullah said the event will be in compliance with the National Security Council (MKN) and the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) mandatory SOP guidelines.

He added that the association is working closely with Sutera golf management to undertake and enforce measures to strictly comply with the directives under the SOP for a safe and enjoyable tournament.

The two-day event is required with MGA mandatory SOP for tournaments restricting one session to a maximum of 100 players as a resounding 160 golfers have registered for the charity game. With this rule, the organisers will split 80 golfers to take to the course on each day.

Eddie also said that Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin will officiate the tournament with the first tee-off on Saturday, April 3 at 7.30am.

Meanwhile, Eddie said there are two attractive hole-in-one prize awaiting for the golfers, a Proton X70 which is sponsored by Fook Loi Corporation (Sabah) Sdn Bhd, and a One-Year Golf Membership from Sutera Harbour Golf and Country Club.

There will also be prizes for the top three winners in the VIP, Medal A and Medal B categories as well as novelty prizes and good array of 20 lucky draws to be won. However, there will be no prize giving ceremony allowed under the MGA mandatory SOP, so winners will collect their prizes from the Sutera Golf Club office individually.

Eddie said this during a meet-up with the main sponsors at the Sutera Harbour Golf and Country on Tuesday.

Among those present were Johamri Santagok, Sitiamah Hj Sahat, Abdul Rajak Bahram, Kolonel Hj Herman Bombang, Affandi Hj Ag Besar, Rozalind Joannes, Thomas Chiu, Romanus Koupin.