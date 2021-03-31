Road rage victim loses seven teeth, suspect arrested – police

KOTA KINABALU: The motorist who was attacked by another motorist with a T-baton near the flyover at Jalan Kolam here in Kota Kinabalu actually lost seven teeth in addition to head injuries.

The incident happened on Monday (March 29) around 10pm when the 21-year-old victim, Aaron Liew was driving a Honda mini sports car and had stopped at the traffic intersection.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the victim allegedly told the suspect to turn on his signal when changing lanes.

“Investigation revealed that the victim was driving on the right lane when the suspect, in a Perodua Alza car, suddenly cut into his lane without the indicator light.

“As both vehicles stopped at the traffic light, the victim allegedly told the suspect his mistake, which angered the latter.

“Both men then came out from their respective vehicles and continued to argue before the suspect attacked the victim with a T-baton.

“The suspect also allegedly smashed the victim’s car windscreen before fleeing the scene,” said Habibi today.

“The victim suffered seven broken teeth, head and face injuries in the attack,”he added.

The suspect then left the scene as passerbys came to the aid of the victim who was still inside his car.

He was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police have arrested the suspect, a foreigner, aged 35, around 2 pm in Kepayan today (Mar 31).

“Police also seized the suspect’s car and the T-baton that was believed used in the attack,” said Habibi.

The suspect has been remanded and will be charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, which carries a maximum 20 years’ imprisonment and shall also be liable to a fine or whipping.