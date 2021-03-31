Sabah to adopt PFI approach to expedite Pan Borneo Highway

KOTA KINABALU: The State Cabinet has decided to adopt the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) approach to expedite the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said he had emphasized to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the need to speed up the highway project in a briefing during the latter’s visit to Sabah recently.

He said the government would be taking the PFI approach in which the contractor was paid by the government after the project was completed in order to expedite the construction of the highway.

He said Muhyiddin would be making an announcement soon on this matter.

He said the Pan Borneo Highway might not be completed even till 2040 without taking this approach.

Hajiji said this during a courtesy call by a delegation from the Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) led by Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt on Wednesday.

Separately, Hajiji said he has approved an allocation of RM6.5 million from his Chief Minister’s emergency fund to resolve the recurring floods in Kota Belud.

“I had approved the allocation and the contractor has been appointed.

“This issue can be considered solved.”