Sabati gets praise from Abd Karim for donations to the less fortunate

KUCHING: The Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) has received praise from Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for its contribution to less fortunate members of the society, including children and those with special needs.

Sabati has been providing donations and assistance to society since its inception 38 years ago which has lessened the burden of those who are in need of help.

Yesterday, Sabati donated items to Asajaya Harmoni, a Community-Based Children Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) in Kampung Sambir, Asajaya in a ceremony witnessed by Abdul Karim.

“We hope Sabati would continue to help our community regardless of their race and religion,” he said during the ceremony to hand over the donations at the PDK yesterday.

Also present during the ceremony were Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang and Abdul Karim’s wife Datin Zuraini Abdul Jaabar, who represented Sabati.

According to Zuraini, this year the association donated a refrigerator, stand fans, hot water dispensers, pillows, sports attire and towels to PDK Asajaya Harmoni which had been one of the beneficiaries of Sabati’s community related projects.

“We hope the donated items will lessen the burden of the centre’s management in running the facility for the children with special needs and Insyallah, Sabati will continue to render such assistance in the years to come,” said Zuraini.

PDK Asajaya Harmoni’s representative Sabariah Hamid, who received the donations on behalf of the centre, said the facility was set up to provide opportunity for the children to gain exposure to the public and to socialise with their peers in a safe environment.

She thanked Sabati for supporting the children through the donations which were handed over annually but last year’s handing-over ceremony was held on a modest scale due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO).