Sarawak to unveil post-Covid-19 exit strategy within next month or two, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (March 31): Sarawak will unveil its post-Covid-19 exit strategy within the next month or two, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Stressing that it was still in the drafting stage, Abang Johari told reporters here today that it will be Sarawak’s Covid-19 exit plan towards 2030 with sustainability and digital economy being its core.

“I will unveil it when it is ready within the next one to two months. If you want to be a developed state under this current environment, especially after the pandemic, it has to be based on certain platform which based on technology.

“We have to upgrade the basic infrastructure including digital infrastructure. We are talking about speed, towers and all that in order to provide such infrastructure to the rural areas. The rural areas are equally important as we transform the whole lot,” he said after officiating Swinburne Sarawak campus’ 20th anniversary celebration today.

He pointed out that sustainability of the state’s economic growth meant that Sarawak must go green including adopting green technology.

“There are various approaches that being worked out, as we aim for sustainable growth for our state economy. Singapore is also doing same thing, going for 2030.

“That’s why we go for hydrogen economy, which needs a lot of research to be done,” he said.

Earlier in his speech at the event, Abang Johari said the Covid-19 pandemic has forced Sarawak to realign its strategies to one that is grounded upon digitalisation and sustainability.

He expressed belief that Swinburne Sarawak will continue to play its rightful role to produce talents to help the state achieve the aims of its post Covid-19 exit strategies which we will unveil soon.

“With a host of development projects Sarawak has embarked on since I took over as Chief Minister, including the digitalisation of our economy, Industry 4.0, and hydrogen fuel cell technology, Swinburne Sarawak will continue to play an important role in achieving our ambition to turn the state into a developed economy,” he said.