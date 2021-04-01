100 from Tiong Hua community join STAR 

KOTA KINABALU: A hundred membership forms from the Tiong Hua community were handed over to Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, signifying the community’s support for the political party.

The group was represented by Kota Kinabalu Chinese Hall deputy president Datuk Chee Chi Vun and other members led by STAR Sepanggar Parliament Chief Coordinator Kenny Chua.

Dr Jeffrey expressed his appreciation of their trust in STAR, which reflected increased trust among the people of Sabah.

He said STAR is a multiracial party and all Sabahans are welcomed to join the political party. He further reminded the people of the importance for all sides to be united for the development of Sabah, in line with the vision and mission of ‘Sabah Maju Jaya.’