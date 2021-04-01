86 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 cases continued with a double digit trend in Sabah today when 86 cases were recorded for the past 24-hours, bringing the total cases to 54,853.

However one death was recorded in Keningau.

The state government’s spokesperson for Covid-19, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a statement, adding 61 patients were discharged from hospitals, making the total recovered patients in Sabah 53,991.

“A total of 429 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals and 258 in PKRCs.

“The number of patients in ICU is 26, with 14 being ventilated,” he said.

No new clusters were recorded.

Two villages in Sabah – Kampung Rimbayan in Keningau and Kampung Simpang 3A, Tawau – were put under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting today (Friday) while PKRC Dewan Kompleks Sukan Sibuga, Sandakan has been officially closed today.

The EMCO in Kampung Rimbayan Keningau was due to the drastic increase of cases in the locality, and also to allow the medical team to do mass screening and control the movement and transmission.

Meanwhile, out of 12 people that were screened at Kampung Simpang 3A, Merotai Besar, Tawau, seven tested positive for Covid-19 while four were still pending results.

To allow the Health Ministry to conduct targeted screenings and prevent the spread of Covid-19 to other areas, the government had also agreed to enforce EMCO in the village.