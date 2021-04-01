Abang Johari: GPS backs Muhyiddin for political stability

KUCHING (April 1): Gabungan Parti Sarawak has decided to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister to ensure future political stability, said the state ruling coalition’s chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister said Malaysia would prosper under Muhyiddin’s leadership, adding that the prime minister had done much to help Sarawak during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the future, if we have good political stability, it will help attract investments and development. Because of that, GPS supports the prime minister to be the prime minister because this brings stability to the country.

“And I believe that if the country is stable, we can face even greater challenges. Even today with Covid-19, you (Muhyiddin) have really steered us on how to tackle the problem,” he told a gathering of state civil servants with the prime minister here this morning.

In his speech later, Muhyiddin, who is on his first visit to the state since he became prime minister last year, thanked Abang Johari for his support.

“I did not expect it. This special support from the Sarawak chief minister as the leader of the government, not just now but for the future as well. May our prayers be answered,” the prime minister said.

