Beluru district joins 11 other districts in Sarawak as red zones, Tatau district turns yellow

KUCHING (April 1): Beluru district has seen its Covid-19 status changed from orange to red zone today, after registering 46 local transmission cases in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In its daily update, SDMC said Tatau district is no longer a green zone after recording three local transmission cases today.

“The status of Tatus district has been changed from green to yellow after three local transmission cases were reported today,” it added.

SDMC said the status of Tanjung Manis has been changed from orange to yellow after registering 18 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

SDMC added that the state had 12 red zones, three orange zones, 18 yellow zone and seven green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.