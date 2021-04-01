CM confident GRS can reach consensus on seats

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said he is confident the leadership in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government can reach a consensus regarding the allocation of seats in the upcoming general election.

“We don’t need to fight. What is important is for us to win (as) many seats in the upcoming parliamentary election in Sabah,” he said.

He also said that communication regarding the seats allocation will be done officially in the nearest future when the election date draws near.

Speaking at a press conference following the launch of the 75th anniversary of RTM held at the Kompleks Bersepadu KKMM near here, Hajiji also commented that the political strife in Peninsular Malaysia has not affected Sabah and expressed his gratefulness that the parties in the GRS government have instead opted to put the people first.

He said that the component parties in the GRS government are putting the people first and want to ensure the hopes and aspirations of the people are met in terms of development and economic programmes and others.

“We have just received the mandate from the people. We must respect this mandate,” he said.

He also said that in Sabah, all the parties in the GRS government have a political understanding.

“So, we are grateful to our peers who are putting the people first,” he said.

“The situation in KL doesn’t disrupt the political scene in Sabah. We cannot follow their style, even though we are in one country. The political situation in Sabah differs a bit from theirs,” he said.

Hajiji also spoke of his recent meeting with ex-Chief Minister, Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat.

He described the meeting as ‘nothing out of the ordinary’ and just ‘an ex-Chief Minister wanting to see him.’

He also reminded reporters that Kah Kiat is his friend.

Hajiji said that Kah Kiat presented him with his latest book entitled ‘The Illegals in Sabah: My Untold Story’.

“The content of the book is about illegal immigrants in Sabah,” he said.

He added that the State government will consider adopting some of the proposals in the book if they are suitable under the present situation.

At the same time, Hajiji also spoke of the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) located in Tawau where two new clusters have been detected.

He explained that the MCO is implemented to break the spread of Covid-19, which continues to threaten the wellbeing of the people of Sabah.

“If there is a new cluster detected, we will lockdown at the locality. We will not allow anyone in (or out), so that we can stop the spread,” he said.