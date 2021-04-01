Couple, daughter killed as four other children injured in trailer truck crash

PAPAR: A couple and their daughter were killed while four of the victims’ other children were injured when the trailer truck they were travelling in rammed into the hill at Km 42, Kimanis-Keningau Road on Wednesday (March 31) night.

The husband and wife were in their 30s and 40s, while their daughter was 12. The four survivors are the couple’s son and three other daughters, aged four to 15.

Papar Police Chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said the incident happened around 10.15pm on March 31.

The Nissan MK252 trailer truck was transporting a Toyota Hiace van from Keningau to Kota Kinabalu for repair, he said.

Police investigation indicated the driver lost control of the trailer as the vehicle was going downhill when the tragic accident occurred, he added.

“Due to the impact, the mother and one of the couple’s daughters were thrown out from the vehicle, while the driver was pinned in his seat.

“All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene,” said Batholomew.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel went to the scene managed to free the trapped victims from the vehicle and they were immediately taken to Papar Hospital.

“The survivors were reported to be in stable condition and under doctor’s observation,” said Batholomew, adding that police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.