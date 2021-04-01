Couple killed in head-on motor vehicle crash in Lundu

KUCHING (April 1): A husband and wife perished after a head-on traffic collision at Jalan Kampung Bokah, Lundu around 1.15pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was riding a motorcycle from Raso to Lundu town when a car entered their lane which allegedly led to the crash.

“The male fatality has been identified as Diser Migon, 59, and his wife, Biti Mindot, 49, from Kampung Bokah, Lundu,” said Alexson in a statement today.

He added that the car which landed on its roof after the accident was driven by a 30-year-old woman.

Also inside the car was a 55-year-old woman and a three year old girl.

“All three car passengers suffered light injuries and were given out patient treatment at the Stungkor Lundu health clinic,” he added.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the Lundu Hospital for further treatment and the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In a separate incident, a 44-year-old motorcyclist was in an accident with a lorry at KM134, Sibu-Bintulu road yesterday.

The victim was identified as Adam Abdullah, from Rh Gansau, Sg Arip, Balingian, in Mukah.

Alexson said the accident occurred at around 11.30am.

He said prior to the accident, both vehicles were heading in the same direction from Selangau to Tatau.

“At the location of the crash, the lorry driver turned right into a junction before the motorcyclist rammed his machine to the right side of the lorry,” he said in a statement.

According to Alexson, it was believed that the motorcyclist was trying to overtake the lorry.

He said the victim died at the scene and the body was sent to Mukah Hospital for further action.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.