Covid-19 gives civil servants opportunity to adopt new ways of working

PUTRAJAYA (April 1): The changes in the global and national landscapes following the Covid-19 pandemic should be seen as an opportunity for civil servants to revise their conventional way of working to a new method that is suitable to the current situation and new norms, said Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The Chief Secretary to the Government said the public service delivery system required a more organised and orderly approach without ignoring the standard operating procedures at all levels.

“Besides that, civil servants must continue to be prepared to face various challenges even beyond our expectations and try to address them in the best possible way,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Department Excellent Service Award 2020 ceremony today.

Mohd Zuki said the public service was thankful that although the country was undergoing the various phases of the Movement Control Order to break the Covid-19 pandemic chain, the government administrative machinery led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could still be mobilised to ensure the task of managing the country is being carried out properly.

He reminded that the efficiency of public service delivery must be enhanced so that it is able to support economic growth and in turn, increase productivity for shared prosperity.

“The trust given by the people and stakeholders to the public administration should motivate civil servants to continue providing quality services based on first-class smart services,” he said.

Mohd Zuki added that the integrity and accountability of civil servants need to be strengthened continuously in line with the aspiration of the National Anti Corruption Plan 2019-2023.

He also stressed that F.A.S.T.E.R, namely flatter, agile, streamlined, tech-enabled, efficient and resilient should be the guiding principles for civil servants in carrying out their duties. – Bernama