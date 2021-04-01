Covid-19: No new clusters detected in S’wak today, total active clusters remain unchanged at 36

KUCHING (April 1): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, and the total number of active clusters remains unchanged at 36, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of the 36 clusters, only six recorded new positive cases today.

“At the top of the list was the Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu with nine cases, followed by the Jalan Tanjung Kidurong Cluster in Bintulu with five cases, Tanjung Genting Cluster in Sarikei with four, and one each from Jalan Sanyan Cluster in Sibu, Jalan Gridbid Cluster in Miri and Jalan Kingsway Cluster in Miri,” said SDMC in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the state still has 2,636 active Covid-19 cases who are undergoing isolation and treatment at quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) and hospital wards throughout the state.

A total of 274 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases and 11 awaiting lab test results.

However, the number of people who had recovered and were discharged had increased to 434 today with Semuja PKRC recording the highest number of recoveries at 235, followed by Sibu Hospital (68), Miri Hospital (37), Sarikei Hospital (29), Sarawak General Hospital (19), Bintulu Hospital (13), Serian PKRC (11), Betong PKRC (10), PKRC under Kapit Hospital (9), PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital (1), Mukah PKRC (1) and Lawas PKRC (1).

“This brings our recoveries and discharge to 13,827 people or 83.15 per cent of total cases in Sarawak,” SDMC said.