Covid-19: Sarawak records 238 new cases, 2 deaths

KUCHING (April 1): Sarawak recorded 238 new Covid-19 cases along with two deaths today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its daily update that the latest deaths were records in Sibu and Bintulu, bringing the state’s death toll to 110.

On the new cases, Bintulu registered the highest number of new cases at 95 followed by Sibu (51), Miri (28), Kuching (22), Beluru (17), Julau (8), Serian (6), Meradong (4), Tatau (3), Sebauh (2), Kanowit (1) and Sri Aman (1).

SDMC said Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to date stands at 16,628.

SDMC said the death recorded in Sibu involved a 68-year-old local man, who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after experiencing a fever, cough, loss of appetite and was put on ventilator

It said the case’s swab test result came back positive on March 28.

“The health condition of the case deteriorated and passed away on March 31. The case had hypertension, diabetes, stroke and kidney failure.”

The other death in Bintulu involved a 60-year-old man, who was admitted to the Bintulu Hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 on March 10.

The case had difficulty in breathing and was put on ventilator. The health condition of the case, who had hypertension and diabetes, deteriorated and passed away on March 31.

On the 238 new cases, SDMC said 24 individuals showed symptoms and signs of Covid-19 when their swab tests were taken.

“A total of the 177 cases were individuals who had been ordered to isolate themselves in the quarantine centres, of which 176 individuals were close contacts from a previous Covid-19 positive case, which involved an individual returning from overseas,” added SDMC.

SDMC said 37 other new cases involved individuals who had taken their swab tests at health facilities.

“21 cases were screenings from the active clusters. All of them were asymptomatic. While 16 others involved individuals showing symptoms had their swab tests taken at health facilities, one other case involved an individual who returned from Saudi Arabia,” it added.