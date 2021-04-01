Heed the Easter message of treating everyone with respect, compassion — Ang

KUCHING: As Christians look forward to the celebration of Easter they first have to observe 40 days of Lent, a time of repentance and sacrifice,

Social worker Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon in his thoughts on the coming festival said the sacrifices and penance in the run-up to Easter carry the message that we must all treat everyone with respect and compassion, especially the needy.

He said this is a universal message that transcends racial and religious boundaries.

“Every single human, whether born the poorest of the poor, weakest of weak, or incapacitated by serious illness is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.

“Human dignity is not relative to social status, financial standing nor physical or intellectual abilities,” he said.

Ang added that it was fundamentally wrong, unethical and immoral to treat any human without taking into account his or her right to be treated with dignity and respect.

“The Charter of the United Nations recognises the dignity and basic right of a person by incorporating it in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. All men are born equal in the eyes of our Creator. We must all show kindness, compassion and empathy.

“Our hearts are warm and capable of giving love in abundance in this difficult world. God bless all.”