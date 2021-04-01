Indonesian Consulate in Tawau holds seminar on border trade

TAWAU: The Indonesian Consulate (KRI) in Tawau held a seminar on ‘Socialization of North Kalimantan-Sabah Border Trade’ at the KRI Tawau Hall on Wednesday.

At the event the KRI Consulate presented two speakers, namely Rusman Hadi, Head of the East Kalimantan Customs and Excise Office and Drs. Hartono, M.Si, Head of the North Kalimantan Province Industry, Trade, Cooperative and SME Service.

The seminar presented the virtual speakers from Indonesia with participants gathering at the Indonesian KRI Hall.

The event was attended by participants from various business associations in Sabah and the chamber of commerce in Tawau, namely the Bugis Sabah Trade and Industry Council, BIMP Eaga Business Council (BEBC) Tawau, Tawau China Union, BIMP-EAGA Traders Association Sabah and the Cross Border Traders Association.

Head of the Indonesian Representative in Tawau, Heni Hamidah said it is known that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sabah government stopped all border trade activities to Indonesia and Philippines.

However, in line with the economic recovery and the reduction in Covid-19 cases in Sabah, the government of Sabah issued a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) on March 5, where one of the clauses was the reactivation of Barter Trade border trade.

Therefore, with the active return of Barter Trade activities, it is necessary to have socialization and discussion with Barter Trade entrepreneurs in Tawau regarding border trade policies in Indonesia.

She said the purpose and objective of the International Seminar – Socialization of North Kalimantan-Sabah Border Trade is to provide an understanding of the border trade regulations that apply in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Second, this activity is expected to increase the value of trade between the two countries. Third, reduce the number of illegal products circulating at the borders of the two countries, so as to increase the income of each country.

In essence, she said it is hoped that this activity can encourage economic improvement on the border of North Kalimantan-Sabah.