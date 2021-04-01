Ka-ching! KL banker bags Sports Toto’s RM14.4 mln jackpot

KUCHING (April 1): A 38-year-old banker from Kuala Lumpur has turned into a multi-millionaire overnight when he won the RM14.4 million Power Toto 6/55 jackpot on March 21.

When collecting his winnings at Sports Toto’s head office in Kuala Lumpur, he said he would always play the Lotto games whenever the jackpot amount is large.

“I would spend RM10 to RM100 to play the games during weekends. On March 21, I actually planned to spend RM10 for 10 sets of Lucky Pick numbers on Power Toto 6/55.

“However, I did not have small notes so I handed over a RM50 note to the customer service assistant and she offered me to buy 50 sets of Lucky Pick numbers.

“Luckily, I had agreed to take the offer which won me the jackpot,” he said.

Lucky Pick numbers are numbers randomly generated by the computer system and his set of Lucky Pick numbers – 4, 18, 19, 35, 45 & 49 has won him a whopping RM14,407,021.20.

The winner said he is always confident that he could become rich one day and that his dream has come true.

“I come from a poor family but that has never stopped me from helping others who are in need. So do good and good will come to you,” he added.

He said he planned to use the winnings to settle all his debts including housing loans and start investing.