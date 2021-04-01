KDN launches national action plan on anti-trafficking in persons

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) yesterday launched the National Action Plan on Anti-Trafficking in Persons 2021-2025 (Naptip 3.0) to eradicate human trafficking in the country.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the plan is a strategic document outlining all plannings and efforts to eradicate human trafficking in Malaysia over the next five years.

He said the plan is the joint efforts of the Council for Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Mapo), as well as all government agencies, non-governmental organisations, Madani Community Association and international organisations.

“The criminal activity of human trafficking is similar to the practice of modern day slavery in that the dignity and human rights of a human being who is a victim have been denied and treated cruelly and inhumanely.

“The crime can happen to all groups regardless of men or women, adults or children, status and race,” he said at the launching the National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Action Plan (2021-2025) which was aired live on the Home Ministry’s official Facebook.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said there were 1,780 human trafficking cases recorded since 2015 with 9,594 individuals rescued.

He said the total comprised 8,062 women, men (1,122), girls (270) and 140 boys becoming victims of such activities.

According to Hamzah, the efforts to flush out such crimes is something that is demanded under the objectives of Islamic law (Maqasid Syariah) to preserve the life of a human being, including restoring dignity and self-esteem.

“On the overall, the policies and programmes outlined in Naptip 3.0 prove the continuous commitment of the government to ensure dignity and human rights are upheld, valued and respected,” he said. — Bernama