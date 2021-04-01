KSM aims to reduce ONRHD cases by 2025

JOHOR BAHRU: The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) through the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) is targeting a 20 per cent reduction in Occupational Noise-Related Hearing Disorders (ONRHD) cases by 2025.

Its deputy minister Datuk Awang Hashim said the target could be achieved through the Occupational Safety and Health (Noise Exposure) Regulations 2019 enforcement operations which were being carried out nationwide comprising the food and beverage, rubber and plastics as well as machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors.

He said the ONRHD did not only affect interpersonal relations and reduce the quality of life, but it also caused financial implications that have to be borne by the affected workers, their families, employers and the government.

“The Occupational Diseases and Poisoning Statistics for 2020 revealed that ONRHD recorded the highest number of cases with 3,055 cases (61.5 per cent) out of the total 4,960 occupational diseases cases.

“Based on Socso’s record, the government had spent RM6 million in compensation for 191 hearing-loss cases in 2020,” he told reporters after the enforcement operation at a factory in Tebrau industrial area here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Awang said the enforcement operations which were being carried out from March 22 until April 2 at 896 workplaces nationwide aimed at increasing the level of employers’ compliance with the regulations.

As of Tuesday, 588 workplaces have been inspected with 497 notices and compliance orders issued against the employers.

Awang said the ministry through DOSH viewed seriously the occupational safety and health aspect and stressed that stern and further actions including prosecution would be taken if employers still failed to comply with the stipulated regulations. — Bernama