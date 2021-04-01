Malaysia will start receiving CanSino Covid-19 vaccine from this month – Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA (April 1): Malaysia will receive a supply of 3.5 million doses of CanSino Covid-19 vaccine from China in stages, starting this month, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said the procurement of the vaccine is being made in two categories, namely finished product of 500,000 doses, and the rest delivery in bulk to be filled and packaged by local company Solutions Biologics Sdn Bhd (SolBio).

“Through the procurement of the CanSino vaccine which is a single dose vaccine, a total of 3.5 million people in the country will benefit,” he told the media after witnessing the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SolBio, which will handle the ‘fill and finish’ process, here today.

Dr Adham said the CanSino vaccine would be used mainly in rural areas and areas where it was difficult for recipients to receive double injections such as for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac vaccines.

“This single-dose vaccine can also be used for the purpose of vaccinating foreigners in Malaysia,” he added.

Under the agreement, SolBio will produce three million doses on the fill and finish basis to be supplied to the government.

However, Dr Adham said the company still had to comply with all regulations related to registration with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) and the Drug Control Authority of Malaysia before it could undertake the supply of the CanSino vaccine.

“If the company fails to obtain the required registration approval, the agreement can be revoked because the government emphasises effectiveness, safety and quality,” he said. – Bernama