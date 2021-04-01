Mosque, surau activities allowed during Ramadan – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Mosque and surau activities are allowed during the month of Ramadan, including Tarawih prayers.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a press statement today, adding that these activities will be subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Tarawih prayers are allowed to be held according to the capacity of the mosque and surau with one meter physical distancing.

“However, breaking fast feasts are not allowed, except for the mosque and surau committee members only.

“Programmes and activities by the state religious departments and agencies are allowed for tithe payment counter and aid distribution subject to SOP,” he said.

In line with the new SOP approved by the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee which came into effect on April 1, Masidi also said that the Sabah State Railway Department will fully restore its railway services starting April 5 (Monday).

The service schedule is available at its website https://railway.sabah.gov.my/.

On the vaccination statistics in Sabah, he said a total of 10 have received their daily first dose.

A total of 42,360 individuals have been vaccinated in Sabah as of Thursday.

For the second dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, a total of 2,456 received their jabs yesterday, bringing the total individuals who completed their vaccination to 19,383.