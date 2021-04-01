PM: National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme running smoothly, 580,765 doses administered since February

KUCHING (April 1):Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is running smoothly, with 580,765 doses administered during the first phase of the programme involving front-liners since February this year.

He also said that as of March 28, a total of 7.3 million Malaysians had registered with the MySejahtera application for the vaccination programme.

Muhyiddin said the second phase of the immunisation programme, which would involve involve the elderly, disabled and those with comorbidities, would begin April 19 and this would be followed by the third phase, involving those aged 18 and above.

“Our aim is to make sure that 80 per cent of Malaysian adults or 26.5 million population at least are getting the vaccine for free by February 2022. This would be important to ensure we have herd immunity,” he said in his speech at the leader-meet-the civil servants session at a leading hotel here today.

The Prime MInister said the Covid-19 pandemic had not only affected the economy but also public services.

“(One of) The challenges that the civil service face is in its delivery system particularly in delivering assistance to people in the rural areas which are lacking in basic infrastructures and internet connectivity,” he added.

In view of that, Muhyiddin said the civil service including the local authorities should now focus on reducing bureaucracy or red tape in order to expedite their services, especially for those involving assistance applications by traders and investors.

“If previously, physical contact was necessary to facilitate such affairs, now they would need to adapt to the new norm by doing things online,” he added.

Muhyiddin said the government had also set up the Digital Economy and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (4IR) Council which aimed to set policies, implement and monitor strategies as well as come up with digital economy and 4IR initiatives in Malaysia.

He said the establishment of the council was in line with the government’s awareness of the importance of the public service sector as a catalyst in the field of digitalisation and driving transformation towards 4IR.

“The government has also introduced the MyDigital plan and the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint to drive the digital transformation of the public sector.

“This includes efforts to produce 100 per cent digitally literate civil servants and 80 per cent online government services right from the beginning to the end, by 2025,” he said.

Also present at the function were Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg and several cabinet ministers, State secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Chief Federal secretary Tan Sri Datuk Mohd Zuki Ali.