Real estate listing portal PropertyHunter.com.my lands in Sarawak

MIRI: East Malaysia based property listing portal www.PropertyHunter.com.my officially establishes its presence in Sarawak through a partnership with MKT360 Sdn Bhd as the exclusive agency for the portal.

PropertyHunter.com.my is an online property listing platform that empowers users to search for their dream home. The appointment of MKT360 Sdn Bhd comes as part of Property Hunter’s 2021 expansion plan to provide East Malaysian with a good variety of property options.

MKT360 is a Miri-based marketing agency. Their focus will be to promote the portal to Sarawakian users, as well as to provide online marketing solution to developers and property agents from Sarawak.

“Property searching can be a tedious experience in Sarawak. We hope to consolidate all the properties in Sarawak onto the Property Hunter platform, be it a newly launched project or sub-sale home for sale or rent. In that way, the public can go to just one place to browse for the properties they want to buy or rent,” said Director of MKT360 Wong Shin Kah.

“Having previously hosted property exhibitions in Kuching, Sibu and Miri, we are excited to finally introduce our property listing portal to our friends in Sarawak. Through the partnership with MKT360, we can serve the Sarawak developers and property agents better,” said Director of Property Hunter Victor Yong.