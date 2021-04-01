RSTC to resume horse racing April 4

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Sabah Turf Club (RSTC) is in the midst of preparations to resume its horse racing activities on April 4.

RSTC Chairman, Datuk Peter Chin, said that the races would be held for two consecutive days, involving telecast races from Singapore and Hong Kong as well as local races.

Races had to be cancelled previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the government had recently allowed the commencement of such activities.

“This is good news for the public and economy,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Peter explained that the races on April 4 would involve local horses and live telecast from Singapore Turf Club while the races on April 5 would involve live telecast from Hong Kong Jockey Club.

RSTC will introduce new incentives to horse owners to benefit from this sport. There will be more races by limiting the number of ponies per race, increased prize monies and reward incentive schemes provided.

RSTC also started a breeding program where quality stallions were purchased. The stud fee is reasonable and affordable. It is hoped that this will increase the numbers as well as the qualities.

Under the new system, the competition for local horse racing would also be improved.

At the same time, RSTC would be planning more cup races for local horses.

Peter further disclosed that the RSTC has renewed its contract with the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Singapore Turf Club for two years beginning this year.

“For this year, the RSTC had also donated funds to members, horse owners, jockeys and staff during tough times,” he said.

Peter also called on the public to register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccine.

He urged all those who would attend the horse racing activities to abide by all standard operating procedures (SOP) set out by the government.

“This is important for the good of the sport and to protect the health of all parties,” he added.