Sabah govt contributes RM2 mln to repair Wisma Radio

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has allocated RM2 million to support the effort of the Sabah Radio Alumni Association (RASA) to repair the old Wisma Radio building at KM2.4 Jalan Tuaran here.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the building should be preserved for the benefit of future generations because of its history.

‘’The building served as the Cobbold Commission office when they wanted to gather the voices of the people of Sabah to join Malaysia at that time.

‘’In addition, Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) also commenced its broadcast from the building,’’ he told a media conference after launching the state-level celebration of RTM’s 75th anniversary at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Integrated Complex in Kepayan here on Thursday.

Hajiji said he was proud that RTM had made a lot of progress in terms of usage of the latest technology and assets, compared to the time when he was working in Sabah RTM in 1976.

‘’RTM also always meets the taste and aspiration of the people in disseminating information from the government,’’ he added. – Bernama