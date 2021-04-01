Sarawak has greatest growth potential in Malaysia – Muhyiddin

KUCHING (April 1): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Sarawak has the greatest potential of growth compared to other states in the country.

When speaking at the meet-the-civil servants session this morning, Muhyddin said Sarawak had the capacity to generate big income as it had oil resources.

“Sarawak’s position to move forward is better than other states. The federal government is committed to work together with the state to ensure that national aspiration and objectives are achieved in 2030,’ he said.

Muhyiddin said he was impressed with the direction which the state was taking in terms of development within 10 years’ time as it was also in line with the national’s vision.

“The state and federal governments are very much in mind together. Our vision is the same. The steps taken by Sarawak are systematic. Its way forward is very promising. I am impressed with Sarawak’s way forward. I will fully support the state to realise its vision,” he added.

He said Sarawak had all the resources, including natural resources that it needed to grow and become a rich state.

He was also impressed with the state’s focus on agriculture with an aim of providing food security to the nation, now that the issue was critical at the global level.

“The issue (food security) at the global level is critical especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore we must make sure that we have enough food for our people. The state has great potential in that term.”