Sarawak to consider expediting Covid-19 vaccination for media practitioners – Uggah

KUCHING (April 1): The state government recognises media practitioners in the state as frontliners and consideration will be given for them to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the state government has always regarded the media practitioners in the state as frontliners even though the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (Mosti) recent circular stating that media practitioners were not frontliners.

“We acknowledge the media’s roles in the state, and to us, the media practitioners have always been our frontliners. I know that you have been on the ground very often especially during the pandemic and your sacrifices to be at areas where there have been positive cases.

“Definitely, we will consider the media practitioners to be next in line to be vaccinated as long as we have enough vaccines, you will be next,” he said when met by the reporters after accompanying the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to visit the vaccination centre at the Indoor Stadium here, today.

So far, only the first batch of 12 media practitioners in the state have been vaccinated in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The vaccination for the second batch was halted following the circular issued by MOH and Mosti.