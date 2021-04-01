Second batch vaccine for phase two arrives in Labuan

LABUAN: The second batch of 600 doses of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine from Kuala Lumpur arrived at the Labuan Airport today, for use in phase two of the island’s vaccination programme.

Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail said the committee is requesting the government to start Labuan’s phase two vaccination earlier than the scheduled April 19.

“We hope we can kick off phase two of the vaccination exercise earlier than the schedule,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said phase two of the vaccination programme would involve an estimated 27,000 people including the second layer of frontliners.

“We hope we can expedite the vaccination exercise as currently the number of people (registered via MySejahtera) under phase two stands at around 16,000.

“As a campaign is being carried out to get as many people as possible to register (for the vaccine), we can complete phase three of the exercise in October this year, ahead of the schedule of February 2022,” he said.

Three vaccination centres have been established, at Membedai Health Clinic, Labuan Nucleus Hospital and Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base, Membedai, for phase two and seven centres for phase three.

Labuan, which is still linked to two active clusters of Jalan Kemajuan and Pulau Enoe, has an incidence rate of 2,335 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population as of today, the highest in the country. – Bernama