Shootout at Indonesia’s national police HQ

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities shot a person who entered the national police headquarters in Jakarta Wednesday, local media said, describing it as an “alleged terror attack”.

Major TV broadcasters aired images that showed what appeared to be a person wearing a veil and long black clothes entering the complex as gunshots rang out.

The lone figure fell to the ground and lay motionless afterward as police surrounded the body, the images showed.

Police outposts have also been frequent targets of Indonesian extremists in the past.

Authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

The exchange at the police headquarters in downtown Jakarta comes days after two suicide bombers attacked a cathedral in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, injuring 20 people.

Several of the wounded were in intensive care for serious burns.

The newlywed couple who attacked the church Sunday belonged to pro-Islamic State extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), police have said, warning of more possible attacks.

More than a dozen others suspected in the plot have been arrested in recent days.

The couple belonged to an Islamic study group along with several of the other suspects, police said.

Sunday’s explosion at the main Catholic cathedral in Makassar took place just after congregants finished celebrating Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week in the run-up to Easter Sunday.

The attack came after the arrest of dozens of suspected militants in recent months by Indonesia’s counter-terror squad. – AFP