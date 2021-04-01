Sibu Autistic Association to build RM3.7 million building to help more children

SIBU: The Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) aims to construct a new RM3.7 million building to accommodate more children with autism as the present premises is limited to 70 children, said its president David Ngu.

He disclosed that the first phase of the three-storey building will cost RM3 million and second phase, RM700,000.

“The project costing RM3.7 million sits on 1.5 acres piece of land located beside Agape Centre Sibu will take off once approved by the relevant authority.

“This place (existing premises in Agape Centre) over here can only accommodate a maximum of 70 children (with autism) at any one time.

“But the new building when completed in future will be able to accommodate about 200 children at any one time, depending on the classroom arrangement,” Ngu told a press conference here today.

Additionally, he noted that according to the National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom), out of every 68 children, there will be one diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

He noted that Lau King Howe Memorial Children Clinic had diagnosed more than 100 cases of ASD last year.

“These kids need a special way to help (them), to teach them so that they can get a good education to grow up with. Say, if 50 per cent of 100 kids come to us, I can tell you this place totally cannot accommodate all of them.

“That is why there is an urgency to build a new building so that more children diagnosed with ASD can come to us to be trained to be self dependent,” Ngu said, while stressing on the importance of early intervention.

The building committee’s chairman Thomas Ling hoped the public could help them to achieve their goal.

“For example, if 100,000 people here donate RM10 each then, we will have RM1 million. Hence, we hope more people can come forward to donate a little for this noble cause and this project – the ownership will belong to Sibu community.

“I know how desperate those parents with autism children can become, especially when they have nowhere to turn to,” Ling added.

He disclosed that prospective donors will be issued with tax exemption receipts.

SAA treasurer Josephine Ting revealed that it has been a long time dream for the association to have a bigger premises in order to accommodate more children diagnosed with ASD.

Touching on autism awareness campaign, Ngu revealed that they are in the process of working together with Better Dads Malaysia to roll out an online talk on parenting of autism children as physical events still cannot be held due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

He said tomorrow (April 2) being World Autism Awareness Day, there is a need to create more awareness on autism.

He also urged parents not to feel embarrassed if they have an autistic child.

“Come to us (SAA) if parents feel they don’t know where to turn to and we will help to train their children and develop the talents they possess.

“All our teachers are well trained and we have sent them to various places to be trained to teach children with autism,” Ngu said.

He also stressed on the importance and benefits of having an special needs or OKU card for those parents having children with autism.

“If these kids are still not doing well in their early years education and when they enter primary school, they need to have an OKU card to be eligible for special education class there.

“Autism kids when they are on track even going to special education class as long as they are doing well, they can become self-dependent in their daily life and ease the burden on parents,” he highlighted.

He noted that the OKU card can be surrendered back to the Welfare Department once the condition of the children improved.

Towards this end, Ting echoed Ngu’s view for the early intervention so that these children could acquire life skills to sustain their livelihood in future.

SAA manager Winnie Siong was also present at the press conference.