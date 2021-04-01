Sinkhole leads of closure of Datuk Abang Kipali roundabout underpass left lane

KUCHING: The left lane of a road section at the Datuk Temenggong Abang Kipali Abang Akip roundabout underpass heading towards Matang Baru from Satok will be closed until works to rectify and identify the cause of a sinkhole there is completed.

Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement said a sinkhole measuring 10 metre in length with a depth of two metres occurred suddenly at the location which caused the road’s left lane to collapsed.

Once the sinkhole is filled and the re-tar process is completed, road users will only be able to use the right lane of the affected stretch, it added.

The affected left lane will remained closed until further notice.

Meanwhile, JKR also revealed that there is an ongoing sewerage project nearby.

However, it cannot be determine if the said project has contributed to the sinkhole as investigations are currently ongoing.