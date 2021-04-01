Special mobile counter for public to register for Covid jab

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Luyang State Assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe is setting up a special mobile counter for two continuous days to assist the public to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“Our team will be setting up a special service counter at Lido and Foh Sang to assist the public to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme on April 2 and 3,” said Phoong

The details are as follows:

April 2 (Friday) – Beside Lido KFC

April 3 (Saturday) – Behind Kedai Kopi Ming Fong, Foh Sang

From 7 am to 10 am morning.

“Kota Kinabalu residents are puzzled by the announcement made by the Kota Kinabalu Health Department on having to fill up a google form despite having already registered on the MySejahtera application. The main purpose of this service counter is to lessen the burden of the public and to encourage more people to register to be vaccinated.

“More than 30% of the national population has registered to be vaccinated but numbers in Sabah are worryingly low as it only hit 11.5% as of today. This is relatively a low ratio and it shows that majority of the public have yet to register,” stated the Sabah DAPSY Chief.

The Luyang rep plans on setting up his service counter at lively commercial areas such as Lido and Foh Sang. It is also to make it convenient for residents to reach after they purchase their daily necessities.

“If our country is aiming to accomplish more than 80% of the population to be vaccinated by February 2022, we are obviously behind track. The wellbeing of the people and the economy will continue to be affected if this pandemic is not ending soon despite it being contained at the moment, we might face a risk of it spreading again if we cannot accomplish herd immunity,” said Phoong.

The DAP assemblyman urged the public to join and register for this program to benefit everyone.

The Luyang rep also provides assistance in registering for the Covid-19 vaccination programme at his Luyang Community Centre located in Foh Sang from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm in the evening.