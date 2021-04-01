SSC Miri archers make breakthrough at Sarawak Outdoor C’ships

KUCHING: Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) Miri made a historic breakthrough in the 21st Sarawak Outdoor Championship that ended at Padang D, Jalan Stadium in Petra Jaya on Tuesday.

The 13-member team represented by archers from King’s Archery Centre clinched the Datuk Snowdan Lawan Challenge Trophy for the first time after collecting 13 points from two gold and one silver medals to top the five-team challenge event.

The team comprising six members of the Sukma Johor long list made a clean sweep of the recurve men’s team and recurve women’s team through Cecil Nathanael, Nathan Tang Chik Hau and Pui Jer Min, and Arifah Athirah Abdul Aziz, Lee Siaw Ying and Nathalie Toh respectively.

“This is a major breakthrough for us because this is the first time that we have won the challenge trophy and I am very happy and satisfied with the performance of my archers,” said SSC Miri head coach David Ting Tai Pang.

The King’s Archery Centre owner added that the young archers displayed strong fighting spirit and commitment.

“They have also shown courage in taking part in this competition,” he said.

“I would like to thank the parents for allowing their children to compete in this meet despite the Conditional Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Thanks also goes to SSC for funding air tickets, hotel accommodation, food and transportation for the team,” added Ting.

For the record, Kelantan won the challenge trophy in 2014, followed by Thailand (2015), Sarawak Sukma XVIII (2016), X-Tune Miri (2017), Sabah (2018) and Terengganu (2019).

The championship was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from lifting the challenge trophy, SSC Miri also finished second overall in the outdoor meet after collecting four gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

Overall champions SSC bagged five gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

In third place with one gold, five silver and two bronze medals were Sarawak State Sports Council, followed by SSC Sibu (0-1-1), SSC Kuching (0-0-1) and Pemasa Kuching (0-0-1).

The outdoor archery championship, divided into recurve and compound categories, was organised by Persatuan Memanah Sarawak (Pemasa) which attracted 71 archers from six teams.