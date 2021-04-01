UN envoy: Myanmar faces possibility of civil war ‘at an unprecedented scale’

NEW YORK (April 1): UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said on Wednesday that ethnic armed groups are increasing the possibility of civil war at a level not seen before as the violence in the country continues following the military coup in February, reported Sputnik.

“Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) on the eastern and western borders have been increasingly speaking out against the brutality of the military,” Schraner Burgener said during a closed-door UN Security Council meeting.

“The military’s cruelty is too severe and many EAOs are taking clear stances of opposition, increasing the possibility of civil war at an unprecedented scale.

Schraner Burgener on Wednesday said the UN Security Council must consider taking significant action to reverse the military coup and put an end to the violence in Myanmar,

“While I welcome important steps taken so far by this Council as well as clear and strong bilateral measures including by members here today, I urge you once again to heed the Secretary-General’s call for a firm, unified and resolute international response,” she said during closed emergency consultations.

“This Council must consider potentially significant action that can reverse the course of events in Myanmar.”

Myanmar’s military launched a coup on the morning of Feb 1, hours before the Parliament was set to sit, and had detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD), triggering anti-coup protests across the country.

At least 141 people, including children, were shot dead by Myanmar’s ruling military regime on Saturday in a violent crackdown against pro-democracy protests that erupted after the junta’s seizure of power. The mass killings marked the country’s bloodiest since the coup took place.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said the killing of eight protesters by police and security forces on Tuesday brought the total number of demonstrators killed to at least 521. – BERNAMA