Work begins on clearing major Sg Linau logjam

KAPIT: Work on clearing the major logjam along Sungai Linau, Bakun in Belaga District began recently.

During the launching of the clearing efforts, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon said the work on a voluntary gotong-royong basis by the Balui Lake Natives Association would continue until May.

“Sungai Linau logjam is caused by floating logs, bio refuse, and floating wooden debris accumulated for more than 10 years now. The logjam was at Balui Lake. Years passed by, more and more accumulated to form the logjam,” he explained when contacted by telephone.

“This abruptly obstructed river transport along Sungai Linau, which is the nearest route to Lusong Laku, a Penan settlement in remote Belaga. Travel from Bakun Dam to Sungai Linau using 400hp speedboat is about one hour’s journey followed by a 9km jungle footpath to Lusong Laku, which takes some two hours.”

He said a consortium has provided a barge and an excavator to assist with the clearing project.

Chukpai said most of the logs would either be burnt or buried elsewhere to ensure they would not float into Balui Lake.

Sungai Linau is vital to local residents as their lands and traditional hunting grounds are along the river.

It is also known for exotic fish such as semah and empurau.