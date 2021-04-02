156 army personnel receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine today

KUCHING (Apr 2): A total of 156 army personnel received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine held at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base here today.

Also receiving their second dose were First Infantry Division commander Major-General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa and Malaysian Third Infantry Brigade commander, Brigadier General Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

The programme which started at 9am today is part of the national immunisation programme to create a herd immunity against the Covid-19 virus.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) immunisation programme in Sarawak, which started on March 12, aims to vaccinate over 3,500 ATM personnel in the state.

On March 11, ATM received a total of 7,020 doses of the vaccine under Phase 1 of the programme.

Under the first phase, priorities was given to army medical personnel and soldiers who are stationed in the red zones and along the country’s border.

Under the first phase, it is estimated that 35 per cent of the ATM personnel in Sarawak will be vaccinated.