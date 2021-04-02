20 houses destroyed in Semporna village fire

SEMPORNA: Fire destroyed 20 houses covering about an acre of land at Lorong 5, Kampung Simunul here on Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at 11.13 am through its Emergency Response Services 999 and immediately dispatched the Semporna Fire and Rescue Department team to the location about one kilometre away.

The operation was headed by station chief Fazizul Hizam Borhan with 19 firemen of various ranks and logistical forces including the relief forces from Kunak fire station and Semporna’s Floating Fire Station.

Two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT), one Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT), two Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) and one rescue boat were involved in the operation.

According to the operations commander, the fire involved 20 houses at the water village which was completely destroyed.

The firemen team used “Offensive Firefighting” technique and successfully controlled the fire from spreading at 12.34 pm and completely put out the fire at 1.11 pm.

There was no casualty or anyone hurt in the incident while the cause and the loss from the fire are still under investigation.