63 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The State government on Friday reported 63 new Covid-19 cases, one death and three new clusters, which are believed due to lack of adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a statement, adding that the State Government reminded the people to always maintain physical distancing as well as the wearing of face masks in public or crowded places.

“With 63 new cases today, the cummulative for Sabah is now at 54,916. One death was recorded in Kota Kinabalu.

“A total of 43 patients were discharged, while 466 are still receiving treatment, where 25 of them are in ICU with 13 are ventilated.

“Since SOP non-compliance has led to the new cases today, the State government is reminding the people to continue following SOPs to curb transmission, while premises owners should also be more proactive to ensure compliance among individuals in their premises,” he said.

The three new clusters reportered on Friday were Kluster Pasaraya Simpang Empat in Kunak, Kluster Kalindukan in Nabawan and Kluster Banjaran Gading here, in the city centre.

Kluster Pasaraya Simpang Empat has recorded two cases, bringing the cumulative to 11 as of Friday.

The index case for this cluster was reported to be infected by a worker in a supermarket who underwent symptomatic screening on March 26. Another 10 workers tested positive after close contact screenings.

Meanwhile, three new cases were recorded under Kluster Kalindukan in Nabawan which led to 13 total cases as of Friday. The index case was infected after attending a wedding ceremony in the village. Twelve out of 149 close contact screenings tested positive.

Kluster Banjaran Gading here was detected on March 31 after a symptomatic screening in a medical centre, and 16 close contact screenings revealed eight positive, five negative with another three samples pending.